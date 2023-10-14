Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai today, October 14.

The IOC session is a key meeting of International Olympic Committee members where crucial decisions pertaining to the future of the Olympic Games are made. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time, marking a return after nearly 40 years since the 86th IOC session was held in New Delhi in 1983. The 141st IOC Session, taking place in India, reflects the country's commitment to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence, and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

This event offers a platform for interaction and knowledge exchange among various stakeholders in the sports world.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, other IOC members, prominent Indian sports figures, and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association will attend the session, as stated in the release.

PM Modi also inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on October 13. The P20 summit was hosted by the Parliament of India under the broader framework of India’s G20 Presidency. The Pan-African Parliament for the first time participated in the P20 Summit after the African Union became a member of G20 in September.

During this P20 Summit, the thematic sessions focused on important subjects that included Transformation in People’s Lives through Public Digital Platforms, Women-led development, Accelerating SDGs and Sustainable Energy Transition.

