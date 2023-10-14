Mumbai: PM Modi to inaugurate 141st International Olympic Committee Session at Jio World Centre today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 141st International Olympic Committee Session at Jio World Centre in Mumbai today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai today, October 14.
Also read: Google Doodle: Giant search engine celebrates New Zealand general elections 2023
This event offers a platform for interaction and knowledge exchange among various stakeholders in the sports world.
Also read: Weather updates: Wet spell likely over Delhi, NCR. Rains expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala. Check IMD forecast here
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, other IOC members, prominent Indian sports figures, and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association will attend the session, as stated in the release.
PM Modi also inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on October 13. The P20 summit was hosted by the Parliament of India under the broader framework of India’s G20 Presidency. The Pan-African Parliament for the first time participated in the P20 Summit after the African Union became a member of G20 in September.
During this P20 Summit, the thematic sessions focused on important subjects that included Transformation in People’s Lives through Public Digital Platforms, Women-led development, Accelerating SDGs and Sustainable Energy Transition.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!