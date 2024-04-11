Mumbai Police arrests Hardik Pandya's stepbrother, Vaibhav Pandya, on charges of cheating brothers
The Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai police has arrested Vaibhav Pandya, stepbrother of Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, for allegedly cheating the Pandya brothers of over ₹4 crore in business, news agency ANI has reported.
