Mumbai Police warned of 'major incident' by Lawrence Bishnoi's man days after firing at Salman Khan's house
Mumbai Police was tipped off about a potential threat from an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi planning a major incident in the city.
The Mumbai Police has informed that an unknown person called the police control room and said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's man was going to come to Mumbai and carry out a major incident. “After the call, the Mumbai Police control contacted the local police station," it said.