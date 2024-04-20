The Mumbai Police has informed that an unknown person called the police control room and said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's man was going to come to Mumbai and carry out a major incident. “After the call, the Mumbai Police control contacted the local police station," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes just days after two individuals on a two-wheeler opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence on April 14. The Kutch Police on Tuesday arrested the two accused identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

Also Read: ‘Causing harm or taking his life’: Why did Bishnoi gang target Salman Khan? Accused reveal details Investigations had suggested that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly contracted Gupta and Pal to execute the shooting. The arrested suspects said that Lawrence Bishnoi wanted to retaliate against Salman Khan for his involvement in the Blackbuck poaching case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Salman Khan's 'mediocre' home grabs netizens' attention as CM Shinde visits Galaxy Apartment: ‘Example for those…’ In another update, on April 20, the police also said that a 20-year-old youth was arrested for booking a cab from Khan's residence in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused identified as Rohit Tyagi was from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. "When the cab driver reached Galaxy Apartment at Salman Khan's house and asked the watchman there about the booking, the watchman who was stunned at first, immediately informed about the booking to the nearby Bandra Police Station," said police as reported by ANI.

Also Read: Salman Khan house firing: 'Assailants did recce thrice' — What Mumbai police found during probe Earlier on April 16, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde also visited Salman Khan's house in Bandra and assured him of protection. “Stringent action will be taken against those involved in the incident," the CM said while speaking to media. "I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him and his safety is the government's responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares do such an act in Mumbai," Shinde added.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

