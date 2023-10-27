Mumbai Traffic Police issued a road advisory stating traffic diversions, blocked routes, and parking arrangements in view of a procession on the occasion of the anniversary of Hajrat Gausal Azam E-Dastgir on October 27.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Procession route

The procession will start from Sakhali Street near Iqbal Kamali Hotel in Nagpada and conclude at Mastan Talao in Nagpada. The procession will involve trucks and motor vehicles, which will affect traffic along the procession route.

Traffic Control Branch will implement traffic restrictions from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, until the conclusion of the procession.

Routes to remain open

The J.J. Flyover Bridge will remain open for both south and north-bound traffic. Necessary diversions for motorists will be arranged along alternative routes.

No entry and no parking under the Nagpada Traffic Division

Bapurao Jagtap Road. Ganesh Hari Parundekar Road. R.B. Chandorkar Road. Morland Road. Maulana Azad Road. Dimtimkar Road. Shaikh Hafizbuddin Marg. Mirza Ghalib Marg (Clear Road).

No entry and no parking under the Pydhonie Traffic Division

Ibrahim Rahimatulla Road (J.J. Junction to Bhendibazar Junction). Virani Marg (Moulana Shoukat Ali Junction to Mastan Talav). Sardar Vallabh Bhai Road (Vadibandar Traffic Chouki to Bhendibazar Junction). Dimtimkar Road. S.V.P. Road (Bhendibzar Junction to Chimna Buther Street). Ibrahim Rahimatulla Road (Bhendibazar Junction to Pydhonie Junction). Mohammad Ali Road (Mandavi Junction to Chakala Junction).

Under Kalbadevi Traffic Division, traffic from D.N. Road to Abdul Rehman Street will be diverted from LT. Marg to Metro Junction (Vasudev Balwant Chowk), and traffic from LT. Marg to Abdul Rehman Street will be rerouted from D.N. Road to their respective destinations.

Azad Maidan Traffic Division has announced the closure of Falton Road to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Refer to the advisory for more details on alternate routes.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!