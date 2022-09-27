Mumbai Police to seek 14-day custody of Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 05:35 PM IST
- Mumbai Police will seek a 14-day custody of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati
Mumbai Police said on Tuesday that it will seek the custody of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati who was arrested last night from Mumbai's Andheri area in an extortion case. Mumbai Police is expected to seek 14-day custody of Riyaz Bhati, the police said.