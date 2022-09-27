Mumbai Police said on Tuesday that it will seek the custody of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati who was arrested last night from Mumbai's Andheri area in an extortion case. Mumbai Police is expected to seek 14-day custody of Riyaz Bhati, the police said.

The Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested businessman Riyaz Bhati on Monday. Riyaz Bhati is said to have links with Dawood Ibrahim in connection with an extortion case, officials said.

The Anti-Extortion Cell nabbed RIyaz Bhati from suburban Andheri and seized two mobile phones from him, the official said. They added that Riyaz Bhati was wanted in the extortion case registered at Versova police station in Mumbai.

An official has said that Riyaz Bhati and Mohammad Salim Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, a relative of Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel, had allegedly threatened to kill a businessman from Versova.

The officials have said that Riyaz Bhati and Salim Fruit had allegedly extorted a car worth ₹30 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh cash from the businessman. After an interrogation at the AEC office, Riyaz Bhati was placed under arrest on Monday, the official said.

Salim Fruit has also been named in the FIR, the official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In the past, Riyaz Bhati had been arrested in multiple cases, including extortion, land grabbing and firing. Bhati also tried to flee the country using fake passports back in 2015 and 2020.

Salim Fruit was earlier arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case against 'D Company' syndicate. He is currently in judicial custody, the official added.

