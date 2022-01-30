The Mumbai Police is well-known for its quirky posts on social media. From reference to pop culture to witty memes, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle uses it all to make serious information noticeable and fun. This time, the Mumbai Police humourous reply to a Twitter user, who asked if he could drink wine and drive, has won the hearts of netizens.

A user named Shivam Vahia wrote a tweet saying, "So if I drink wine and drive, will Mumbai Police put me behind bars or show me the nearest bar?".

The user in his tweet cited a statement by Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Raut wherein the leader said that wine is not liquor. Raut told ANI news agency, "If wine sale increases, farmers will get benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income. BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers". Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was speaking on the government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores in Maharashtra.

Replying wittily to the user, the Mumbai Police wrote, "Sir, we recommend your raise your bar and ride in a chauffeur-driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen. Else if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine you drank (which it will to be frank), you will have to be our guest behind the bars".

Sir, we recommend your raise your bar & ride in a chauffeur driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen’.

The Mumbai Police Twitter account is followed by five million people and the latest tweet has received 7,686 likes and 983 re-shares so far.

