Man asks cops if he can 'drink wine and drive'; Mumbai Police gives savage reply

The user in his tweet cited a statement by Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Raut wherein the leader said that wine is not liquor. Raut told ANI news agency, "If wine sale increases, farmers will get benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income. BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers". Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was speaking on the government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores in Maharashtra.

