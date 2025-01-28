Mumbai pollution: Maharashtra govt forms panel to consider ban on petrol, diesel vehicles in MMR

Mumbai pollution: To address Mumbai’s worsening air quality, the Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member panel to explore the possibility of banning petrol and diesel vehicles and allowing only CNG and electric vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The move came after the Bombay High Court noted that vehicular emissions are a major source of air pollution and that the current measures to control the number of vehicles and pollution in Mumbai are proving inadequate.

While hearing a suo motu (on its own) public interest litigation on January 9, the High Court expressed serious concerns over traffic congestion and increasing pollution in Mumbai city and their negative impact on the quality of life, environment, and overall sustainability.

Emphasising the need for a thorough study to be conducted on whether it would be “appropriate or feasible to phase out diesel and petrol-driven vehicles”, the Bombay High Court said that automobiles choking Mumbai’s roads were a major contributor to the city’s worsening air quality.

As directed by the HC, the panel headed by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava will study and submit a report with its recommendations within three months.

Besides Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, other members include Maharashtra's transport commissioner, Mumbai's joint police commissioner (traffic), managing director of the Mahanagar Gas Limited, project manager of the Maharashtra State Power Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran), president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and joint transport commissioner (enforcement-1) as member secretary.

The panel is empowered to include experts in the field as fellow members and get feedback from them.

Mumbai pollution: 48 lakh vehicles registered at four RTO offices in Mumbai A total of 48 lakh vehicles have been registered at four RTO offices in Mumbai, while more than 2 lakh new vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, hit the roads every year.

Out of 2.54 lakh vehicles registered at these four RTOs in 2024, 66,873 vehicles were registered at Tardeo RTO (MH01), 66,692 at Wadala RTO (MH 03), 64,766 at Borivali RTO (MH 47), and 55,967 at Andheri RTO (MH 02), as per data.