New Year 2024: Check the traffic advisory in your city; Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and more

Traffic police in different cities across India have come up with traffic advisories ahead of New Year celebrations to avoid traffic snarls and congestion during the festive occasion. Mumbai Mumbai Traffic Police issued regulatory and restrictive orders on Friday that cover areas and roads near Juhu Beach and mention heavy traffic and slow movement during this period. The orders will come into effect from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1. The official statement read, “There will be heavy pedestrian crossings as well as the movement of vehicles in large numbers on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Church Road and V.M. Road. Hence, traffic will be slow on these roads, " reported ANI. As per another traffic advisory that was also issued on Friday certain traffic regulations would be implemented from 6 pm of December 31 until 6 am of January 1. The advisory mentions that specific routes will remain closed for traffic include NS Road North Bound, Adam Street, P Ramchandani Marg, KS Dhariya Chowk, Madamcama Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg and Vinay K Shah Marg. Commuters are suggested to take alternative routes given in the advisory. Moreover, no parking will be available from 6 pm December 31 until 6 am January 1 on NS Road, Madam Cama Road Dinshaw Vacha Road, Maharshi Karve Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Ramnath Gorka Marg Veer Nariman Road and Vinay K Shah Road. Also read: Mumbai traffic police issues advisory ahead of New Year 2024; From Juhu Beach to Adam Street. Check restrictions here Delhi Delhi Traffic Police issued a notice on Thursday stating diversions, closures and routes to avoid from New Year's Eve. The Traffic Police will impose the following restrictions for all private and public transport vehicles from 8 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Delhi till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. Also read: Happy New Year 2024: Section 144, other restrictions imposed in THESE cities. Check list here No vehicle will be permitted to proceed towards Connaught Place and only valid pass holders will be permitted in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. In the vicinity of Connaught Place, limited parking space will be available on a first=come-first-serve basis at designated areas. Also read: New Year 2024: Top 7 precautions to take while partying amid rising Covid sub-variant JN.1 cases Traffic restrictions will also be in place around India Gate. As per the advisory, in west Delhi, commuters must avoid Najafgarh Road, (Dwarka Mor to Zakhira flyover) and Outer Ring Road (From Janak Puri to Peeragarh Chowk). In South Delhi, commuters should avoid taking these routes- Press Enclave Road Saket to Ring Road, Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg to Central Market Lajpat Nagar, Bhisham Pitamah Marg to New Delhi from Andrews Ganj and Lodhi Road to Ring Road AIIMS. Also read: Happy New Year 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes for your family and friends Pune Pune Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday stating road closures and diversions. Traffic restrictions will be in place until 5 am of January 1. Traffic movement will be restricted on Namud Road, Shivaji Road to Swargate route and from Jijamata Chowk to Ganesh Road to Daruwala Bridge will be closed, route spanning Barve Chika to Pune Manpa Bhawan will also remain closed. Commuters are suggested to take alternative routes given in the advisory. Also read: Bengaluru: Strict measures announced for New Year celebrations, all parties to end by 1 am Bengaluru Earlier this week, Bengaluru police announced stringent measures with traffic restrictions and checks on drunk driving in key areas of the city ahead of New Year celebrations. In order to prevent any untoward incident during the celebrations, the police have fixed a deadline of 1 am for New Year parties following which no hotels, clubs, and pubs, will be permitted to remain open. Traffic restrictions have been imposed around MG Road, Brigade Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road and Residency Cross Road. Except for police and essential services vehicles, no vehicular movement will be allowed between 8 pm on December 31 and 1 am on January 1. Further, vehicular movement on all flyovers (except the flyover leading to the international airport) will be prohibited from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Moreover, MG Road Metro Station will be closed from 11 PM to 2 AM in view of New Year's Eve. Hyderabad Rachakonda police issued an advisory that states the Outer Ring Road will remain closed for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and passenger vehicles from 11 pm on December 31 until 5 am on January 1. However, movement of medium and heavy goods vehicles will be permitted.

The Nagole flyover, Kamineni flyover, LB Nagar flyover, Bairamalguda flyover (Sagar Ring Road) LB Nagar underpass and Chinthalkunta underpass will remain shut during the same time period.

Chennai

Chennai Police have imposed traffic restrictions and made separate parking arrangements at Marina Beach and Elliot Beach given the New Year celebration.

The traffic advisory states that Foreshore Service Road will be closed for traffic from 7 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Vehicles will not be allowed to park on the road from 7 pm while all vehicles will be permitted to exit through the lighthouse junction. Kamarajar Salai from War Memorial to the lighthouse will remain closed from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.

Traffic will be prohibited from the RBI subway (North) towards Rajaji Salai and from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial on Flagstaff Road from 8 pm. All flyovers will be closed for traffic from 10 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1.

At Elliots Beach towards 6th Avenue, traffic restrictions will come into effect from 8 pm on December 31 until 6 am on January 1. Routes to 6th Avenue will remain blocked.

Kolkata

Kolkata traffic police issued an advisory that states the restrictions imposed on vehicular movement road intersections leading to Maidan from 4 pm on December 31 to 4:30 am on January 1 and again from 4 pm on the same day until midnight.

Certain routes will be made one way during this period including Park Street, Shakespeare Sarani, Ho-Chi-Minh Sarani, Middleton Street, Little Russel Street, Russel Street and Camac Street. The vehicular movement towards Park Street from Royd Street/Free School Street will be restricted.