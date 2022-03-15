Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Mumbai: Railways dormitories in CSMT, LTT reopen after two years. Details

Mumbai: Railways dormitories in CSMT, LTT reopen after two years. Details

The air-conditioned dormitory in CSMT has 148 beds. 
1 min read . 08:14 PM IST Livemint

The air-conditioned dormitory in CSMT has 148 beds and three retiring rooms, while the one at LTT has 48 beds and eight retiring rooms

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: After a gap of two years, dormitories in CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) stations on the Central Railway network in Mumbai were opened on Tuesday. 

Mumbai: After a gap of two years, dormitories in CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) stations on the Central Railway network in Mumbai were opened on Tuesday. 

Central Railway PRO Shivaji Sutar said the decision to reopen the dormitories was taken for the convenience of passengers. 

Central Railway PRO Shivaji Sutar said the decision to reopen the dormitories was taken for the convenience of passengers. 

The air-conditioned dormitory in CSMT has 148 beds and three retiring rooms, while the one at LTT has 48 beds and eight retiring rooms.

The air-conditioned dormitory in CSMT has 148 beds and three retiring rooms, while the one at LTT has 48 beds and eight retiring rooms.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!