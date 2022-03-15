Mumbai: Railways dormitories in CSMT, LTT reopen after two years. Details

The air-conditioned dormitory in CSMT has 148 beds and three retiring rooms, while the one at LTT has 48 beds and eight retiring rooms

Mumbai: After a gap of two years, dormitories in CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) stations on the Central Railway network in Mumbai were opened on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Central Railway PRO Shivaji Sutar said the decision to reopen the dormitories was taken for the convenience of passengers.

The air-conditioned dormitory in CSMT has 148 beds and three retiring rooms, while the one at LTT has 48 beds and eight retiring rooms.

