Mumbai: Railways dormitories in CSMT, LTT reopen after two years. Details

Mumbai: Railways dormitories in CSMT, LTT reopen after two years.
The air-conditioned dormitory in CSMT has 148 beds and three retiring rooms, while the one at LTT has 48 beds and eight retiring rooms
Mumbai: After a gap of two years, dormitories in CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) stations on the Central Railway network in Mumbai were opened on Tuesday.
Central Railway PRO Shivaji Sutar said the decision to reopen the dormitories was taken for the convenience of passengers.
The air-conditioned dormitory in CSMT has 148 beds and three retiring rooms, while the one at LTT has 48 beds and eight retiring rooms.
