Mumbai and its suburban areas to witness moderate rain as cloudy sky that envelops the region is expected to bring downpour during the day , with the potential for heavy downpours in isolated pockets as forecasted by Indian Meteorological Department.

According to the IMD-GFS forecast for September 17-19, significant rainfall is expected along the West Coast of India this weekend. Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are also expected to experience heavy rain, with precipitation levels nearing 100-150 mm. Palghar is anticipated to receive more rain than Mumbai during this weekend.

In the 24-hour period from 8 am on September 15 to 8 am on September 16, 2023, the Mumbai Metropolitan region experienced varying levels of rainfall. Mumbai city received 4.54 mm of rain and eastern suburbs received 1.11 mm while western suburbs recorded relatively heavier rainfall at 4.61 mm.

In addition, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning for several districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.This was that was issued on Friday proved to be true with the region witnessing heavy rainfall today. The weather agency had indicated that "light to moderate rainfall is very likely" in the region.