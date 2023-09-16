Mumbai and its suburban areas to witness moderate rain as cloudy sky that envelops the region is expected to bring downpour during the day , with the potential for heavy downpours in isolated pockets as forecasted by Indian Meteorological Department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the IMD-GFS forecast for September 17-19, significant rainfall is expected along the West Coast of India this weekend. Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are also expected to experience heavy rain, with precipitation levels nearing 100-150 mm. Palghar is anticipated to receive more rain than Mumbai during this weekend.

In the 24-hour period from 8 am on September 15 to 8 am on September 16, 2023, the Mumbai Metropolitan region experienced varying levels of rainfall. Mumbai city received 4.54 mm of rain and eastern suburbs received 1.11 mm while western suburbs recorded relatively heavier rainfall at 4.61 mm.

In addition, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning for several districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.This was that was issued on Friday proved to be true with the region witnessing heavy rainfall today. The weather agency had indicated that "light to moderate rainfall is very likely" in the region.

Among the 11 districts of the Vidarbha region, Amravati has been issued a Red alert, while an Orange alert has been issued for Nagpur and Wardha districts. Additionally, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Bhandara districts have been placed on a Yellow alert. The IMD had forecasted thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Amravati.

The weather forecast for the upcoming days indicates a pattern of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. This weather condition is expected to prevail over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from September 15th to September 19th. There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall during this period.

Marathwada will experience similar conditions from September 14th to September 17th. Isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted for ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra region on September 16th to September 18th, and Marathwada on September 16th. In the remaining days of the week, the region is expected to receive light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall.