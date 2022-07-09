Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Mumbai rain: Very heavy rainfall to continue, orange alert sounded till Sunday | Top points

In view of the incessant rain, an orange alert has been sounded in Mumbai till Sunday
  • Mumbai has been lashed with moderate rain today
  • The weather department said there's a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Mumbai in view of the heavy rains that have continued to batter the city for the past few days. The red alert for Mumbai was issued from 1 pm on Friday for the next 24 hours.

In a fresh statement on Saturday, the weather department said that the city and suburbs have been lashed with moderate rain. It said there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

"Moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km per hour," the IMD said.

MUMBAI RAINS: TOP POINTS

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra.

The IMD had also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 10.

Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on red alert till July 9 and on orange alert on July 10. Palghar is on red alert on July 8.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected.

Mumbai local trains faced delays as the extremely heavy downpour continued in the city.

As incessant rains continued in Mumbai, impacting regular life, a landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar that demolished a house.

Another landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall.

