The weather department said there's a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Mumbai in view of the heavy rains that have continued to batter the city for the past few days. The red alert for Mumbai was issued from 1 pm on Friday for the next 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Mumbai in view of the heavy rains that have continued to batter the city for the past few days. The red alert for Mumbai was issued from 1 pm on Friday for the next 24 hours.
In a fresh statement on Saturday, the weather department said that the city and suburbs have been lashed with moderate rain. It said there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.
In a fresh statement on Saturday, the weather department said that the city and suburbs have been lashed with moderate rain. It said there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.
"Moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km per hour," the IMD said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km per hour," the IMD said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI RAINS: TOP POINTS
MUMBAI RAINS: TOP POINTS
The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra.
The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra.
The IMD had also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 10.