Mumbai rains: Orange alert issued for next 24 hours – are offices closed today?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai for the next 24 hours. Maharashtra’s capital city has been reeling under intense showers since Saturday. The heavy downpour has brought the city’s life to a halt. According to the weekly forecast issued by the weather department, Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall till August 21, Thursday. However, the rainfall is expected to continue through the week.

Are offices closed in Mumbai Today? Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rainfall today. However, the BMC has not issued any order regarding office closures.

Also Read | BMC provides tea, food items to passengers stranded at railway stations

Weekly forecast Mumbai According to the weekly forecast issued by the weather department, Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall till August 21, Thursday. However, the rainfall is expected to continue through the week.

Also read | Mumbai schools closed today due to heavy rainfall? Check latest update

Why is Mumbai receiving heavy rainfall? As per a report by HT, heavy rainfall was caused due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and also due to the strengthening of monsoon winds.