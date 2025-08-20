Mumbai rains: Orange alert issued for next 24 hours – are offices closed today?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai for the next 24 hours. Maharashtra’s capital city has been reeling under intense showers since Saturday. The heavy downpour has brought the city’s life to a halt. According to the weekly forecast issued by the weather department, Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall till August 21, Thursday. However, the rainfall is expected to continue through the week.
Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rainfall today. However, the BMC has not issued any order regarding office closures.
As per a report by HT, heavy rainfall was caused due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and also due to the strengthening of monsoon winds.
