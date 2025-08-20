Mumbai rains: Orange alert issued for next 24 hours – are offices closed today?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai for the next 24 hours. Maharashtra’s capital city has been reeling under intense showers since Saturday. The heavy downpour has brought the city’s life to a halt. According to the weekly forecast issued by the weather department, Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall till August 21, Thursday. However, the rainfall is expected to continue through the week.

Are offices closed in Mumbai Today? Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rainfall today. However, the BMC has not issued any order regarding office closures.

Why is Mumbai receiving heavy rainfall? As per a report by HT, heavy rainfall was caused due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and also due to the strengthening of monsoon winds.

Mumbai Rains | Top Highlights The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and the ghat regions of Pune on Wednesday.

Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts have been placed under an orange alert for the day.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday led to two separate incidents of monorail breakdowns — one between Acharya Atre and Wadala stations, and another near Mysore Colony.

The BMC reported that Mumbai recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall within 11 hours, between 4 am and 3 pm on Tuesday.

Train services on the Central Railway’s main and harbour lines were disrupted after waterlogging on the tracks, while several flights also faced delays.

The Mithi River rose dangerously close to the 4-metre mark on Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate residents from low-lying areas such as Kranti Nagar slums.

Suburban train services on Mumbai's Harbour line between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla railway stations remained suspended even after 12 hours on Tuesday as torrential rains submerged the tracks, news agency PTI reported.



