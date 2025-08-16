Mumbai rains: 2 dead after landslide hits Vikhroli's housing society; IMD sounds red alert

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Saturday morning. Two people were reported dead and 2 others were injured after landslides struck Mumbai's Jankalyan Society located in Vikhroli, ANI reported citing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Following torrential rain, several areas of the city were inundated.
Visuals from Kings Circle, Dadr Railway station, Vashi and several other places show waterlogged streets.
Amid monsoon mayhem, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and Ragaid for August 15. An orange alert is in place for Thane, Ratnagiri, Pune and Satara for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day 2025 by exploring live updates and key moments from the 79th Independence Day celebrations in India. Complement your patriotic mood by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, and images for a Happy 79th Independence Day with loved ones.