Mumbai rains: 2 dead after landslide hits Vikhroli's housing society; IMD sounds red alert

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Saturday morning. Two people were reported dead and 2 others were injured after landslides struck Mumbai's Jankalyan Society located in Vikhroli, ANI reported citing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Following torrential rain, several areas of the city were inundated.
Visuals from Kings Circle, Dadr Railway station, Vashi and several other places show waterlogged streets.
Amid monsoon mayhem, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and Ragaid for August 15. An orange alert is in place for Thane, Ratnagiri, Pune and Satara for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.