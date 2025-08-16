Mumbai rains: 2 dead after landslide hits Vikhroli's housing society; IMD sounds red alert

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Saturday morning. Two people were reported dead and 2 others were injured after landslides struck Mumbai's Jankalyan Society located in Vikhroli, ANI reported citing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Following torrential rain, several areas of the city were inundated.

Visuals from Kings Circle, Dadr Railway station, Vashi and several other places show waterlogged streets.

