Mumbai rains 2024: From Andheri to Kurla, financial capital completely submerged in water | Watch 7 videos here

Mumbai registered more than 300 mm of rainfall from 1 am to 7 am on Monday, as many areas including Kurla and Andheri were submerged and rail traffic was disrupted throwing normal life into disarray.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Maharashtra, predicting heavy downpours throughout the day In a post on social media platform X, IMD stated, “Light to moderate spell of rainfall likely over Mumbai during next 3 hours.”

Light to moderate spell of rainfall likley over Mumbai during next 3 hours. @ndmaindia @moesgoi @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/msnje7P9kM — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 8, 2024

The weather agency predicted more precipitation during the day. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the financial capital over the past few days.

On Sunday, several trains were cancelled and diverted due to waterlogging. Rail traffic, the lifeline of the metropolis, was disrupted across Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday on Monday for the first session initially, in the wake of the extreme weather conditions. Later as weather conditions worsened, it was decided to shut all BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai for the entire day.

Heavy rains also resulted in traffic congestion on all major roads. In the backdrop of heavy traffic congestion, Vistara Airlines issued an advisory alerting passengers to “allow more time for their journey to the airport.”

Video footages from different regions across Mumbai city show overflowing drains and waterlogged streets and roads, and in railway tracks near Wadala and GTB stations.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogged railway tracks between Wadala and GTB stations.



Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm of rainfall from 1 am to 7 am today. More rain is expected during the day as well. pic.twitter.com/B9zzZs1bY4 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

The video given below shows waterlogged Dadar’s Hindu colony. Dadar’s Hindu colony.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar’s Hindu colony.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/C2EiBhMZh2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2024

Visuals from Kurla show buses, cars and other vehicles wading through waterlogged roads.

#WATCH | Buses, cars and other vehicles operate on waterlogged roads in Kurla area of Mumbai amid heavy rains in the city pic.twitter.com/eXvAq5OtEV — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Following heavy showers and ‘high tide,’ Andheri Subway got completely submerged in water.

VIDEO | Andheri Subway in Mumbai gets completely submerged in water following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/dvNPQYYpYe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2024

Earlier in the day, many long-distance trains were reportedly running late, while several local trains were suspended. The railway authorities are using high-capacity water pumps to drain out water from tracks in low-lying areas.

WR's Mumbai Suburban trains are running upto 10 mins late because water is above track level between Matunga Rd and Dadar due to heavy rains.



High capacity water pumps are being utilised to drain waters away from the railway tracks to ensure a smooth commute for Mumbaikars.… pic.twitter.com/a52nG18RZf — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 8, 2024

Visuals from Dombivli Railway station showed stranded passengers.

VIDEO | Local train services are affected in Mumbai after heavy rains. Office-goers are facing difficulties. Visuals from Dombivli Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/knoGB9GuDF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2024

The Western Express Highway near Vile parle also witnessed heavy traffic congestion, according to reports.

Maharashtra: Due to heavy rains in Mumbai from last night, heavy traffic is seen on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle. pic.twitter.com/94fC2X9f0Z — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024