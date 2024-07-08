Mumbai rains: The video footage from different regions across the financial capital showed overflowing drains and waterlogged streets and roads. Heavy rains and flooding threw normal life out of gear in the financial capital.

Mumbai registered more than 300 mm of rainfall from 1 am to 7 am on Monday, as many areas including Kurla and Andheri were submerged and rail traffic was disrupted throwing normal life into disarray.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Maharashtra, predicting heavy downpours throughout the day In a post on social media platform X, IMD stated, "Light to moderate spell of rainfall likely over Mumbai during next 3 hours."

The weather agency predicted more precipitation during the day. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the financial capital over the past few days.

On Sunday, several trains were cancelled and diverted due to waterlogging. Rail traffic, the lifeline of the metropolis, was disrupted across Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday on Monday for the first session initially, in the wake of the extreme weather conditions. Later as weather conditions worsened, it was decided to shut all BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai for the entire day.

Heavy rains also resulted in traffic congestion on all major roads. In the backdrop of heavy traffic congestion, Vistara Airlines issued an advisory alerting passengers to “allow more time for their journey to the airport."

Video footages from different regions across Mumbai city show overflowing drains and waterlogged streets and roads, and in railway tracks near Wadala and GTB stations.

The video given below shows waterlogged Dadar’s Hindu colony. Dadar’s Hindu colony.

Visuals from Kurla show buses, cars and other vehicles wading through waterlogged roads.

Following heavy showers and 'high tide,' Andheri Subway got completely submerged in water.

Earlier in the day, many long-distance trains were reportedly running late, while several local trains were suspended. The railway authorities are using high-capacity water pumps to drain out water from tracks in low-lying areas.

Visuals from Dombivli Railway station showed stranded passengers.

The Western Express Highway near Vile parle also witnessed heavy traffic congestion, according to reports.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed special teams in Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg. In addition to this, three teams were stationed at Andheri and one at Nagpur.

