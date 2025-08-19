Mumbai rains: After rain fury, financial capital braces for wrath of Arabian Sea; BMC issues high tide timings

Mumbai rains: After rain fury, the financial capital braces for the wrath of Arabian Sea. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared the high-tide timings on Tuesday, August 19, warning against 3.14 metres rise in water level at 8:53 PM.

In a post on X, BMC stated, “Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall very likely in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely.”

This warning comes at a time there is ‘flash flood risk’ in Mumbai City, Suburban Mumbai, Palghar Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, North Goa and South Goa districts until 5:30 PM today.

According to officials, around six people died in rain-related incidents over the last couple of days. As heavy rains continue to pound in several districts of Maharashtra, hundreds have been displaced. Floods, waterlogging, road blockages and widespread damage is rampant.

"The system has activated a trough extending from north Konkan to Kerala. This has triggered very heavy to extremely heavy rains over Konkan, central Maharashtra and the ghats, while the rest of the state is witnessing moderate showers," PTI quoted India Meteorological Department senior scientist S D Sanap as saying.

Amid IMD's red alert for Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the next 48 hours crucial for Mumbai and other surrounding districts, which remain on high alert.

As per latest update, Modak Sagar Dam, Tansa Dam,Tulsi lake and Vihar lake are overflowing while the water level of Mithi River has touched the danger mark at Kranti Nagar, Kurla Bridge, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.