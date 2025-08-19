Mumbai rains alert: Holiday for all govt, semi-govt offices under BMC order, WFH for essential services

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday today, August 19, for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai, excluding essential and emergency services due to rains that have constantly battered Mumbai and the surrounding areas. Private offices and establishments have been requested to instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their work.

The holiday to all government and semi-government offices in BMC jurisdiction has been declared after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai city and suburbs.

“Except for essential services, all government, semi-government offices, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation offices in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area have been declared closed today by the Municipal Corporation in its capacity as the District Disaster Management Authority.,” the BMC said in a post on X.

It said, “All private offices and establishments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are urgently requested to instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their operations, and to avoid unnecessary travel, as appealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.”

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, the island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 186.43 mm, 208.78 mm and 238.19 mm, respectively, an official said.

For Tuesday, IMD has predicted “very heavy to extremely heavy” rainfall in the city and suburbs of Mumbai with occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph.

Rainfall during the early morning hours and late evening could lead to traffic snarls as there was 3.75 metre high tide at 9.16 am and of 3.14 metres to occur at 8.53 pm.

As rains continued to batter the Mumbai city, people complained of waterlogging on railway tracks in low-lying areas of Dadar, Matunga, Parel and Sion and also on the roads, throwing normal life out of gear.