Mumbai rains: BMC bars people from visiting beaches; know timings, details here

Mumbai rains: BMC bars people from visiting beaches; know timings, details here1 min read . 07 Jul 2022
- This step was taken to prevent incidents of drowning in the Arabian Sea, following the red alert warning by IMD.
Hours after the India Meteorological Department's red alert warning on 7 July, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches on the days.
However, it said that the beaches will remain open for people between 6 am and 10 am on such days. This step was taken to prevent incidents of drowning in the Arabian Sea, an official said.
"It is hereby directed that during the period of orange and red alert by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the beaches in Mumbai shall be open for entry for general public between 6 am to 10 am only," the order issued by municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal stated.
Adding more, Chahal said that necessary instructions should be placed on all such beaches to inform the people of these restrictions immediately.
The order has been issued in the wake of the heavy rainfall prediction and in order to prevent the incidents of drowning incidents, said the official.
Earlier, IMD issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra on Wednesday and the next two days, as state capital Mumbai continued to witness heavy downpour for the third consecutive day. Several incidents of waterlogging, landslide and traffic disruptions have been reported.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asked authorities to remain on toes during monsoon and ensure no loss of life.
Also, Shinde ordered the appointment of a nodal officer who can coordinate with the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Indian Railways, especially during the monsoon. He called upon the Railways - the Central Railway, Western Railway and Mumbai Metro - to remain vigilant and coordinate with the BMC to ensure that train services do not break down during heavy rain in the city.
With PTI inputs.
