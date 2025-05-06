Mumbai: Rains, gusty winds bring relief from scorching heat, netizens share videos; check IMD's forecast

Mumbai residents were taken by surprise on the evening of May 6, as a sudden dust storm swept through the city, accompanied by strong winds and light rain. The unexpected weather event provided a brief respite from the intense heatwave that has been affecting the region.

As the storm unfolded, social media platforms were inundated with images and videos capturing the city's transformation. Trees swayed violently, streets were blanketed in dust, and visibility dropped significantly.

Social media platforms, especially X , quickly filled with real-time footage of the spectacle. One user posted a video taken from their apartment balcony, showing thick dust clouds engulfing the skyline. In the background, tall palm trees swayed violently, their fronds thrashing in the wind.

Another clip shows blinding dust rolling across the road in waves. Horns blared in the background as visibility dropped sharply, with headlights cutting through the murky, dust-laden air, making it difficult for pedestrians and vehicles alike to move forward.

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain and thunderstorms for Mumbai over the coming days. On Wednesday, May 7, the city is expected to see increasing cloudiness with chances of thunderstorms in some areas during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will hover around 32°C during the day, with minimum temperatures settling near 26°C at night.

Thursday, May 8, is likely to bring more unsettled weather, with patchy thunderstorms possible in the morning, followed by cloudy intervals. Daytime temperatures will remain close to 31°C. On Friday, May 9, the IMD anticipates a couple of early morning thunderstorms giving way to partly sunny skies by afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 33°C.