Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour continues to impact city, flights affected; IMD issues yellow alert

Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall overnight on Saturday and Sunday caused severe waterlogging across Mumbai, leading to extensive traffic jams. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rains today in the city while an orange alert has been issued in Thane. For tomorrow, an orange alert has been issued in the Mumbai, Thane, Palghar in isolated placed tomorrow i.e. July 15.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates Budget carrier IndiGo also reported disruptions to flights due to air traffic congestion caused by the heavy rains in Mumbai. The airline asked passengers to check their flight statuses and contact the airline's ground team for assistance.

Taking to X, it wrote, “Due to air traffic congestion in Mumbai caused by heavy rains, departures and arrivals continue to be impacted. Ongoing air traffic congestion in Mumbai continue to impact flights. Stay updated on your flight status at http://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. For any immediate assistance, feel free to reach out to our on-ground team.”

