Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour continues to impact city, flights affected; IMD issues yellow alert

  • Mumbai rains: Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall causing waterlogging and traffic jams. Yellow alert for heavy rains issued today, orange alert for tomorrow.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated14 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Mumbai rains: School children amid rains, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai rains: School children amid rains, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall overnight on Saturday and Sunday caused severe waterlogging across Mumbai, leading to extensive traffic jams. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rains today in the city while an orange alert has been issued in Thane. For tomorrow, an orange alert has been issued in the Mumbai, Thane, Palghar in isolated placed tomorrow i.e. July 15. 

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates

Budget carrier IndiGo also reported disruptions to flights due to air traffic congestion caused by the heavy rains in Mumbai. The airline asked passengers to check their flight statuses and contact the airline's ground team for assistance.

Taking to X, it wrote, “Due to air traffic congestion in Mumbai caused by heavy rains, departures and arrivals continue to be impacted. Ongoing air traffic congestion in Mumbai continue to impact flights. Stay updated on your flight status at http://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. For any immediate assistance, feel free to reach out to our on-ground team.”

As per Met department, heavy rains will continue to batter city till 17 July. A yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued on 16 and 17 July. Earlier, Mumbai's civic authorities requested residents to avoid going out unless necessary as the IMD issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rain. "The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai. People are requested to avoid going out unless necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement on Saturday.

First Published:14 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST
