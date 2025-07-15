Mumbai Rains: Heavy rains trigger ‘Orange alert’, water logging causes traffic snarls; Thane & Raigad on ‘red alert’

Mumbai woke up to yet another rain-soaked morning on Tuesday, as relentless downpours lashed the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, advising residents to avoid coastal areas and low-lying zones prone to flooding.

Neighbouring districts were also placed under varying alerts — Thane, Raigad, Mumbai suburban uber red alert, Pune under Orange, and Palghar on Yellow Alert.

An Orange Alert is typically issued when rainfall is expected to range between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours, signalling the likelihood of significant disruption due to heavy showers.

IMD Warns of More Rains and Strong Winds in Mumbai According to the IMD, moderate rain is forecast across many parts of Mumbai and surrounding areas over the next four days. Short-term predictions warn of moderate rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds in some pockets of Mumbai and Thane over the next three to four hours.

The department has urged people to exercise caution when venturing outdoors, especially in areas prone to waterlogging and flash floods.

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Orange Alert 15 July

RED ALERT The IMD has issued red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Thane, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, Ratnagiri on 15 July

ORANGE ALERT The IMD has issued orange alert for heavy rainfall in Pune, Satara and Ahmednagar in Mumbai on 15 July.

YELLOW ALERT The IMD has issued yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Gadchiroli, Palghar, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Gondia on 15 July.

Mumbai Rains: Flight Disruptions IndiGo, Spicejet, Akasa Air have issued travel advisory warning of flight delays on 15 July.

Mumbai Rains: Traffic Disruptions and Waterlogging Reported Heavy rains led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters during peak hours.

The Mumbai Traffic Police announced the closure of Andheri Subway in Andheri West after nearly two feet of water accumulated, forcing traffic diversions via Gokhale Bridge.

"Due to 2 feet of water accumulation, the Andheri Subway in Andheri West, Mumbai, has been closed to traffic and has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge," the Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Mumbai Rains: Traffic Update Following are the traffic updates posted by Mumbai Traffic police amid heavy rainfall that has caused water-logging in several places across Maharashtra's capital city.

Traffic Movement is slow at Hub Mall WEH (Jogeshwari) South Bound due to waterlogging.

Due to waterlogging, traffic heading towards the Ambedkar statue at Chandivali Road Junction near Picnic Hotel (Sakinaka) is moving slowly.

1 foot of water accumulation has slowed traffic at Gangawadi Junction N Ward and Gandhinagar Junction S Ward (Ghatkopar).

1 foot of water accumulation has led to slow-moving traffic at Kamani Junction, Kurla Depot, and Surve Junction (Kurla).

1 foot of water accumulation has caused slow-moving traffic towards the south on the service road (Jogeshwari) in front of the SRPF gate.