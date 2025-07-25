Mumbai rains: IMD forecasts more rain as city faces waterlogging, local train delays

Mumbai, which is already reeling under intense rainfall, is likely to witness more downpours over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin. The weather agency has issued an ‘orange alert’ for the financial capital and neighbouring Thane for today and tomorrow. Amid the “heavy to very heavy rainfall warning” for Mumbai and surrounding areas, the Mumbai Police have advised citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Continuous downpours have severely impacted commuters, slowing traffic across major city routes. An underpass in a waterlogged area was shut as a precaution to ensure public safety.

Train Services Affected, But Operational The movement of local trains continues to be affected due to delays, railway officials said on Friday. However, rail traffic remains operational on all lines, including the Western and Harbour lines.

According to Central Railway (CR), local train services on the Central Line—part of the Mumbai suburban railway system—were delayed due to heavy rainfall in the city.

Main Line local trains were delayed by 10 to 12 minutes, while Harbour Line locals were running 7 to 8 minutes late. Trains are operating at reduced speeds as a precaution due to low visibility.

Weather Forecast for Mumbai and Maharashtra The IMD forecasts “generally cloudy skies with heavy rain” for Mumbai. For July 26, the department predicts “heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places” in the city.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Konkan-Goa, and at isolated places in the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph), and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada,” the bulletin stated.

Heavy Rain Likely in Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri The IMD has predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places” in Thane district for today and tomorrow. It has also forecast “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places” in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts of Maharashtra.



(With inputs from news agency ANI)