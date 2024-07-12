Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for rain today; very heavy showers, waterlogging likely in Dadar, Worli, Bandra

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the financial capital, Sindhudurg and Palghar predicting possibility of heavy to very heavy downpour in isolated areas today

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published12 Jul 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Mumbai rains: IMD predicted ‘very heavy rainfall’ today amid yellow alert as residents woke up to heavy showers today morning.
Mumbai rains: IMD predicted ‘very heavy rainfall’ today amid yellow alert as residents woke up to heavy showers today morning.(HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai city and suburbs. The weather department forecasting “very heavy rainfall at isolated places” said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 28 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the financial capital, Sindhudurg, and Palghar, predicting the possibility of heavy to very heavy downpours in isolated areas today. The IMD issued an orange alert for Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall today

The weather agency further issued an orange alert for Mumbai for tomorrow, hinting at the possibility of heavy showers. The residents must gear up for wet spell over the next few days as a yellow alert is in place after July 13 until July 15.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: Stage is set for grand wedding gala

IMD predicted heavy precipitation in Madhya Maharashtra on July 12 and issued an orange warning. IMD in a post on X said, “Moderate spell of rainfall likely over Mumbai & adjoining areas during next 3-4 hours.”

Also Read | Weather Update: IMD forecasts showers across India till July 15, heavy rains in…

In a press release dated July 11, IMD states, “Isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra" until July 15. Furthermore, IMD forecasted “very heavy rainfall” in ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra until July 15.

IndiGo Airlines in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) warned against flight delays due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion. The post reads, “Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status http://bit.ly/3DNYJqj.”

Mumbai weather tracker, ‘Mumbai Rains’ in a post on X stated, “The latest forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rains over Mumbai and MMR areas likely in next 48 hours which may create waterlogging as rain will be consistently moderate to heavy for at least next 24-36 hours.”

The forecast suggested that western suburbs including Dadar, Worli and Bandra will receive the most precipitation today. Moreover, interior region of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will likely witness heavy showers.

Yesterday, the city registered 28.8 mm rainfall in Colaba and 17.5 mm in Santacruz from 8:30 am till 15:30 pm.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 08:07 AM IST
HomeNewsMumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for rain today; very heavy showers, waterlogging likely in Dadar, Worli, Bandra

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue