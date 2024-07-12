The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the financial capital, Sindhudurg and Palghar predicting possibility of heavy to very heavy downpour in isolated areas today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai city and suburbs. The weather department forecasting “very heavy rainfall at isolated places" said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 28 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the financial capital, Sindhudurg, and Palghar, predicting the possibility of heavy to very heavy downpours in isolated areas today. The IMD issued an orange alert for Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

The weather agency further issued an orange alert for Mumbai for tomorrow, hinting at the possibility of heavy showers. The residents must gear up for wet spell over the next few days as a yellow alert is in place after July 13 until July 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD predicted heavy precipitation in Madhya Maharashtra on July 12 and issued an orange warning. IMD in a post on X said, “Moderate spell of rainfall likely over Mumbai & adjoining areas during next 3-4 hours."

In a press release dated July 11, IMD states, “Isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra" until July 15. Furthermore, IMD forecasted “very heavy rainfall" in ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra until July 15.

IndiGo Airlines in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) warned against flight delays due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion. The post reads, “Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai weather tracker, ‘Mumbai Rains’ in a post on X stated, “The latest forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rains over Mumbai and MMR areas likely in next 48 hours which may create waterlogging as rain will be consistently moderate to heavy for at least next 24-36 hours."

The forecast suggested that western suburbs including Dadar, Worli and Bandra will receive the most precipitation today. Moreover, interior region of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will likely witness heavy showers.

Yesterday, the city registered 28.8 mm rainfall in Colaba and 17.5 mm in Santacruz from 8:30 am till 15:30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

