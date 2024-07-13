Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall today amid BMC’s ’high tide’ warning

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai today.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued high tide warning and warned city residents against venturing outdoor “unless necessary.” High tide of 3.69 meters is expected at 4:39 pm today.

Waterlogging is rampant in several parts across the financial capital, prompting authorities to restrict traffic movement. Mumbai traffic Police in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, “Andheri subway is closed temporarily due to water logging. Traffic is diverted to S.V road. Commuters are requested to take note.”

The maximum and minimum temperature in the city will likely settle around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius on Saturday amid 89 percent humidity.

The India Meteorological Department forecasted, “Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain,” until July 16. Visuals from Mumbai Airport shows heavy downpour affecting traffic movement

VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Mumbai airport.



(Full video available at PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/f14YAgPymP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2024

Amid inclement weather conditions and waterlogging issue, Central Railway rescheduled LTT - KCVL S/F EXPRESS with Train No 22113. The train will be running late by 7 hours. It was scheduled to depart from Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4:45 pm but will now depart at 11:45 pm.