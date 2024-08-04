Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for very heavy rains in the city

  • IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai today.

Updated4 Aug 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Mumbai rains: IMD predicted ‘very heavy rainfall’ today
IMD Mumbai has issued an orange alert for very heavy rains in the city today. The weather department has predicted, "heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places."

Apart from Mumbai, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, and other four other districts of Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune and Satara districts today.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Palghar," the IMD said in its forecast. It said extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and moderate rain in plain areas is very likely in Pune and Satara.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) posted on X, indicating that the city may experience occasional gusty winds ranging from 45 to 55 kmph, with possible gusts up to 65 kmph. 

It wrote, “Heavy rain in city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph. High Tide - 12:23 hrs – 4.35 meter, 00:15 hrs (05.08.2024) – 3.79 meter; Low Tide - 18:27 hrs – 1.56 meter, 06:08 hrs (05.08.2024)– 0.75 meter.”

Mumbai sees untick in Malaria and H1N1 (flu) cases

The civic body said that the city has recorded a "slight increase" in malaria and H1N1 (flu) cases in July 2024 at 797 and 161, respectively, as compared to the same month last year. In its report on "Monsoon-related diseases", BMC said as compared to July 2023, the data for July 2024 showed a decline in cases of dengue, leptospirosis and gastroenteritis, but a slight uptick in malaria and H1N1 (flu) infections in the financial capital. Mumbai reported 797 cases of malaria and 161 of H1N1 in July 2024, up from 721 and 106, respectively, in the same month last year, according to the report. 

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:4 Aug 2024, 09:56 AM IST
