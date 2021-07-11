Mumbai may witness heavy rainfall for the next three days according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rains were now expected to arrive sometime on Sunday, peak by Tuesday, and continue intermittently for the rest of the week, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with moderate rain/ thundershowers in the city and suburbs. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Earlier, the weathermen had predicted that rainfall activity will begin from Saturday, however, there has been a delay due to the formation of an east-west shear zone (an area filled by opposing winds) over the north Konkan coast.

The monsoon conditions are set to be strengthed over the entire Mumbai region under the influence of a low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal and an upper air cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea.

Mumbai may receive as much as 400mm of rain and has therefore been placed under the orange category by the IMD.

Akshay Deoras, an independent meteorologist, tweeted.“Mumbai-MMR can expect moderate showers on July 11. Current forecast suggests moderate to heavy rain in the region on July 12, which can cause waterlogging and usual disruptions. Overall, active next week for the monsoon."

The city has so far seen 1106mm of rain since June 1, which is about 37% in excess of the seasonal normal of 801mm. However, since July 1, the city has recorded largely deficient rains at a departure of more than -80%.





