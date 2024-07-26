Hello User
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for 'very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs'; check full weather forecast here

Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for 'very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs'; check full weather forecast here

Written By Fareha Naaz

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy showers today in Maharashtra and Goa, and an orange alert for 3 states.

Weather update: Waterlogging on CST road in Kurla area of Mumbai following heavy rain on Thursday. July 25.

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in 2 states including Maharashtra and Goa and warned against heavy precipitation on July 26. An orange alert has been issued by the IMD for Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

Mumbai

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs". In a post on X, it said, "Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occassional gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph very likely."

Delhi

The weather agency issued a nowcast warning and in a post on social media platform X stated, “A cloud mass is passing through Delhi. Movement is slow, spell of moderate to intense spell may persist during next 2 hours."

Another post noted the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places (with occasionally intense spells) accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds. Such weather conditions would impact South Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Northwest Punjab, East Madhya Pradesh, south Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telengana, Rayalaseema, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and east Assam over the next 3 hours.

IMD's forecast for west and central India

The weather department forecasted “extremely heavy rainfall" for Maharashtra until tomorrow and for Goa on July 26. Moreover, “very heavy rainfall" has been predicted for Madhya Pradesh on July 26, for Goa on July 27th and 28, for Maharashtra on July 28 and 29 and for Gujarat on July 26 and 27.

IMD's forecast for northwest India

The Meteorological Department forecasted “very heavy rainfall" in Uttarakhand on July 26 and 27. Besides this, “heavy rainfall" is likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar till July 29, in Haryana on July 26 and 27 and in Punjab on July 27.

IMD's forecast for south peninsular India

IMD's press release dated July 25 states, “Very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka" until July 27 and in North Interior Karnataka on July 26. It adds, “Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places" in Tamil Nadu on July 26, in Kerala till July 29, and in Karnataka on July 28 and 29.

IMD's forecast for east and northeast India

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over East and Northeast India until July 30, the IMD said.

