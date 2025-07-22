Mumbai rains: IMD issues YELLOW ALERT after Air India plane skids off runway; predicts heavy showers in Thane, Raigad

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the financial capital for July 22, a day after heavy rains brought life to a standstill in Mumbai. The yellow alert warning will remain effective for the coming three days, that is until July 25.

Predicting weather forecast for July 22 for Mumbai and suburbs, IMD stated, “Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs. Maximum & Minimum temperatures likely to be around 30 deg. C. and 25 deg. C."

Thunderstorm and lightning are likely today in Mumbai with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph. On July 21, Mumbai's primary weather station Santacruz, recorded 93 percent relative humidity at 5:30 PM with 2.7 degrees lower maximum temperature following heavy showers.

For Thane, a yellow alert is in place until July 25, except for July 24 when heavy rains are expected and the weather warning has been upgraded to orange alert. Furthermore, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also on orange alert while IMD issued yellow alert for Palghar.

IMD's weather forecast for Maharashtra IMD in its latest press release stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra” until July 27 July.

Air India aircraft's close shave with disaster amid heavy rain in Mumbai Air India aircraft had a close shave with disaster on Monday after the flight AI2744 veered off the runway following touchdown. The Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Kochi encountered runway excursion after landing in heavy rain at the Mumbai airport.

"The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks," PTI quoted Air India spokesperson's statement.

In the aftermath, operations of one of the runways of Mumbai airport were temporarily suspended on Monday morning.