IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka as ‘southwest monsoon’ sets in. Details here

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the 'Southwest Monsoon' is advancing in parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, predicting heavy to very heavy rains and isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall in the region.

Senior IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy told newswire PTI, “Associated with this monsoon onset in advance, we are seeing heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, mainly over Maharashtra and parts of coastal Karnataka during the last 2-3 days.”

Sen said that the weather agency is anticipating very heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue over the region encompassing south and central Maharashtra, including Marathwada, South Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Coastal Karnataka, and certain areas of North Interior Karnataka. He said that very heavy rainfall will continue today, followed by a gradual reduction.

According to Mumbai city's local forecast on June 10, the IMD predicted a "generally cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours.

Madhya Maharashtra is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 09th & 10th June and isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 11th June, 2024. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2024

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Generally cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs.

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 24°C. pic.twitter.com/vz46SqnfmA — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 10, 2024

The weather agency forecasted a partly cloudy sky for Mumbai today, with heatwave conditions expected at many places and strong surface winds that could be occasionally gusty. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the financial capital are expected to settle around 43.4 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The extended forecast for the next six days, until June 17, predicts continued heatwave conditions.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into more parts of north Arabian Sea, Some parts of South Gujarat and some more parts of Maharashtra during next 2 days. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 10, 2024

In a weather bulletin dated June 10, the Meteorological Department reported favourable conditions for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, some parts of South Gujarat, and some parts of Maharashtra during the next two days.