IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka as ‘southwest monsoon’ sets in. Details here

Mumbai rains: The southwest monsoon is expected to advance further into the Arabian Sea, South Gujarat and some more parts of Maharashtra during the next 2 days, according to IMD.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published10:36 AM IST
Mumbai rains: IMD scientist suggested that heavy rainfall will likely to continue over south and central Maharashtra- Marathwada and South Madhya Maharashtra. (Representative Image)
Mumbai rains: IMD scientist suggested that heavy rainfall will likely to continue over south and central Maharashtra- Marathwada and South Madhya Maharashtra. (Representative Image)(AFP)

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the 'Southwest Monsoon' is advancing in parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, predicting heavy to very heavy rains and isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall in the region.

Senior IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy told newswire PTI, “Associated with this monsoon onset in advance, we are seeing heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, mainly over Maharashtra and parts of coastal Karnataka during the last 2-3 days.”

Sen said that the weather agency is anticipating very heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue over the region encompassing south and central Maharashtra, including Marathwada, South Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Coastal Karnataka, and certain areas of North Interior Karnataka. He said that very heavy rainfall will continue today, followed by a gradual reduction.

Also read: Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Mumbai and Thane; check details here

According to Mumbai city's local forecast on June 10, the IMD predicted a "generally cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours.

Also read: IMD Weather Update: Thunderstorms in Mumbai, neighbouring districts; heavy rainfall in Kerala. Check details

The weather agency forecasted a partly cloudy sky for Mumbai today, with heatwave conditions expected at many places and strong surface winds that could be occasionally gusty. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the financial capital are expected to settle around 43.4 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The extended forecast for the next six days, until June 17, predicts continued heatwave conditions.

Also read: Weather update today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 7 states, heatwave warning in 10 states

In a weather bulletin dated June 10, the Meteorological Department reported favourable conditions for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, some parts of South Gujarat, and some parts of Maharashtra during the next two days.

Also read: Weather update: Rain, snow alert issued over Western Himalayan Region till 14 March. Check IMD forecast here

The weather report further predicts heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today. Additionally, it suggests light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the region over the next four days.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka as ‘southwest monsoon’ sets in. Details here

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,392.00
05:47 AM | 11 JUN 2024
-170.55 (-3.74%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

268.45
05:47 AM | 11 JUN 2024
9.35 (3.61%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

163.90
05:47 AM | 11 JUN 2024
-0.2 (-0.12%)

Tata Steel

183.05
05:47 AM | 11 JUN 2024
2.85 (1.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India

938.00
05:43 AM | 11 JUN 2024
74.15 (8.58%)

Railtel Corporation Of India

412.00
05:43 AM | 11 JUN 2024
27.75 (7.22%)

GMR Airports Infrastructure

93.15
05:43 AM | 11 JUN 2024
6.24 (7.18%)

Aavas Financiers

1,849.00
05:42 AM | 11 JUN 2024
114.25 (6.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,671.00-1,327.00
    Chennai
    73,169.00-1,045.00
    Delhi
    73,027.00-540.00
    Kolkata
    73,098.00-1,116.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue