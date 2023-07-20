Heavy rains disrupted local train services on some routes in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Wednesday as more than 100 suburban trains were cancelled during the day, causing inconvenience to commuters. Not just Mumbai, heavy rainfall led to road closures, train cancellations and school holidays across Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the inclement weather conditions will persist over Mumbai and adjoining areas over the next few days. For today, the weather department has issued an an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts while a yellow alert for Mumbai.

Schools closed today:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on Thursday (July 20) due to heavy rainfall warning. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a circular issued late in the evening, said schools (those having classes from nursery to 12) will remain closed in the city on Thursday. Palghar Collector Govind Bodke also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on July 20 (Thursday) in view of a heavy rain alert.

Trains running between Mumbai-Pune to remain cancelled today

The central railway spokesperson Dr Shivraj Manaspure said that trains running between Mumbai and Pune, including the Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express, Pune-CSMT Deccan Express, Pune-CSMT Indrayani express, CSMT-Pune Sinhagad Express and CSMT-Pune Deccan Queen trains, were cancelled on Wednesday and will also remain cancelled on Thursday as well.

Traffic snarls and Mumbai local update:

Currently, there is no disruption on the Central and the Western Railway. The BEST busses are currently running smoothly. However, yesterday, it saw diversion on some routes due to waterlogging in Sion , Dadar, Matunga.

Yesterday, the Mumbai local trains also faced snags at multiple locations affecting the movement of people. The Central Railway's suburban train services between Badlapur and Ambarnath in Thane district were stopped at 11.05 am due to waterlogging that disrupted the movement of trains from Kalyan to Karjat. The services on the Kalyan-Badlapur stretch were restored after seven hours, officials said. Point failures between Kalyan and Kasara prompted railway officials to stop the services on the stretch at around 2.40 pm. Services on the Kalyan-Kasara route started running after nearly three hours, they said.

Central Railway's chief spokesperson Dr Shivraj Manaspure said more than 50 pairs of suburban services were cancelled on during the day. Services on the Main line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasara/Khopoli), and Harbour line (CSMT to Panvel) were affected during the day.

According to Rajnish Kumar Goyal, divisional manager of Central Railway’s Mumbai division, the Ambarnath-Badlapur stretch, which is part of the Kalyan-Karjat section, was opened for traffic around 6 pm. He said that the Down (Karjat-bound) line was restored first followed by the Up line (CSMT-bound) about half an hour later.

Water-logged tracks and technical failures had prompted railway authorities to cancel several suburban services. Trains were running 10 to 30 minutes late on the Main line and 10-15 minutes on the Harbour line. Commuters complained bunching of trains, due to which several of them jumped onto the tracks and walked to reach their desired destination or next station. They also complained of heavy rush at stations.

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) started operating free bus services from major railway stations for the convenience of commuters on Wednesday night. The MSRTC said its Mumbai and Thane divisions have planned to operate more than 100 buses for free from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Kalyan and other major stations up to various residential areas.

Meanwhile, when asked about how many extra bus services operated for the passengers convenience, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) administration said it operated two extra buses from Ghatkopar for Mulund on 303 route. A BEST spokesperson said that it had diverted buses on over half dozen routes via alternate routes due to a water-logged road at Sion on around 9.15 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)