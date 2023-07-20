Mumbai rains: City on yellow alert, schools closed; Check local train and traffic update here3 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Heavy rains disrupt train services in Mumbai, leading to cancellations and inconvenience for commuters. Maharashtra also experiences road closures and school holidays due to heavy rainfall. The inclement weather is expected to continue for the next few days.
Heavy rains disrupted local train services on some routes in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Wednesday as more than 100 suburban trains were cancelled during the day, causing inconvenience to commuters. Not just Mumbai, heavy rainfall led to road closures, train cancellations and school holidays across Maharashtra on Wednesday.
