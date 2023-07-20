Yesterday, the Mumbai local trains also faced snags at multiple locations affecting the movement of people. The Central Railway's suburban train services between Badlapur and Ambarnath in Thane district were stopped at 11.05 am due to waterlogging that disrupted the movement of trains from Kalyan to Karjat. The services on the Kalyan-Badlapur stretch were restored after seven hours, officials said. Point failures between Kalyan and Kasara prompted railway officials to stop the services on the stretch at around 2.40 pm. Services on the Kalyan-Kasara route started running after nearly three hours, they said.

