Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for financial capital; Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune on orange alert

Mumbai rains: IMD issued a yellow warning for heavy showers on Thursday and Friday in the financial capital. An orange alert is in place for Maharashtra's Konkan districts including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Satara, Ratnagiri and Pune.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Jul 2024, 07:37 AM IST
Mumbai rains: Waterlogged flyover at Meenatai Thackeray chowk following heavy showers in Thane on Wednesday, July 24.
Mumbai rains: Waterlogged flyover at Meenatai Thackeray chowk following heavy showers in Thane on Wednesday, July 24.(HT)

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for heavy showers on Thursday, July 25, in Mumbai. Meanwhile, an orange alert is in place for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Satara, Ratnagiri and Pune. Another Maharashtra's Konkan district with yellow alert is Sindhudug.

The IMD's weather forecast for Mumbai today and tomorrow states, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places” amid yellow alert. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city expected to settle around 28 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather agency forecasted, “Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” till July 28. Wet spells have been predicted for the city till July 30. Over the next 5 days the temperature will hover in the range 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), stated, “Mumbai recorded moderate to heavy rainfall at most places in the last 24 hours.”

The RMC said that the districts of Konkan are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. Another update notes the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra at isolated places in the Ghat region.

Besides this, the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places, the RMC said. The weather department also forecasted thundershowers, gusty winds and heavy rain at isolated places in Vidarbha districts.

Tansa Lake that serves as one of the sources of water supply to Mumbai region began overflowing on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported. Taking to X, BMC stated, “Tansa Lake, one of the lake supplying water to the Mumbai, has started overflowing at around 4:16 PM today.”

The post further reads, “Three gates of the Tansa Dam have been opened, releasing water at a rate of 3,315 cusecs. The full storage capacity of Tansa Lake is 14,508 crore liters.”

 

