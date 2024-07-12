Mumbai rains: Flights disrupted due heavy rains and air traffic congestion. Check advisory here

Flight operations in Mumbai are experiencing delays and cancellations due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion. An advisory has been issued by IndiGo for the passengers urging them to monitor their flight status for updates.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates Taking to X, the budget carrier wrote, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status http://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. Wishing you happy and safe travels.”

This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas today and tomorrow. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.