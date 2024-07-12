Mumbai rains: Flights disrupted due heavy rains and air traffic congestion. Check advisory here

  • Mumbai rains: Flight operations disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains. IMD has issued orange alert for today.

Updated12 Jul 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Mumbai rains: Heavy rains and air traffic congestion in Mumbai are causing disruptions in flight operations
Mumbai rains: Heavy rains and air traffic congestion in Mumbai are causing disruptions in flight operations

Flight operations in Mumbai are experiencing delays and cancellations due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion. An advisory has been issued by IndiGo for the passengers urging them to monitor their flight status for updates.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates

Taking to X, the budget carrier wrote, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status http://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. Wishing you happy and safe travels.”

This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas today and tomorrow. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Earlier, IMD had predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai until July 12. Heavy to moderate rainfall was also expected in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal up to July 12. Just few days ago, the city faced major waterlogging and traffic issues due to heavy rainfall.

First Published:12 Jul 2024, 09:01 AM IST
