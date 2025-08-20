Mumbai rains: IndiGo, SpiceJet warn passengers of flight disruptions as heavy rains continue to batter city

IndiGo and SpiceJet have alerted passengers to possible disruptions and changes in flight schedules as heavy rains continue to disrupt normal operations in Mumbai. In a travel advisory, both airlines cautioned passengers of possible flight disruptions, requesting them to check their flight statuses before starting their travel.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. IMD issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, indicating intense to very intense rainfall spells accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

What did SpiceJet say? SpiceJet said that departures and arrivals at Mumbai may be affected due to heavy rainfall, and advised passengers to check their flight status on its website.

“Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) at Mumbai (BOM), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status,” it said.

IndiGo Travel Advisory In its travel advisory, IndiGo has warned of more rains in the city which could lead to air traffic congestion and impact on flight operations. Also Read | Mumbai Rains: 17 long distance trains rescheduled, 8 flights diverted as city reels under Red Alert

“While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in #Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations,” it said.

“While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead. Any changes to your flight schedule will be shared via your registered contact details, so do ensure they’re up to date. Check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. And with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic likely, allow some extra time for your commute. Stay safe on the roads, and travel prepared.”