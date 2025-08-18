Mumbai rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall disrupts operations of 9 flights, prompts diversion to Surat; waterlogging status here

Mumbai rains LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and warned against high tide in the evening hours on August 18.

“Thane, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City, Maharashtra from Dongi Point To Belapur. High waves in the range of 3.0 - 3.4 meters are forecasted during 05:30 hours on 18-08-2025 to 23:30 hours on 18-08-2025. It advised that to be careful while doing marine operations and nearshore recreation," IMD said.

Besides Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur and Ghats of Satara are also on IMD's red alert today. Meanwhile, Palghar, Sindhudurg and Jalgaon are on orange alert.

As monsoon mayhem continues in the metropolis, six short circuits, 19 tree or branch falls, and two wall collapse incidents were reported on Sunday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

IMD forecasted, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places." Several airlines issued travel advisory for passengers while Western Railway provided a train status update.

Catch all Mumbai rains LIVE updates here