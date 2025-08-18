Mumbai rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall disrupts operations of 9 flights, prompts diversion to Surat; waterlogging status here
Mumbai rains LIVE: IMD issued a red alert for the island city on August 18. Schools and colleges have been closed and flights diverted amid monsoon mayhem. Heavy rains caused waterlogging at several places and lakes are overflowing. Stay informed about Mumbai's rainfall updates here
Mumbai rains LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and warned against high tide in the evening hours on August 18.
“Thane, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City, Maharashtra from Dongi Point To Belapur. High waves in the range of 3.0 - 3.4 meters are forecasted during 05:30 hours on 18-08-2025 to 23:30 hours on 18-08-2025. It advised that to be careful while doing marine operations and nearshore recreation," IMD said.
Besides Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur and Ghats of Satara are also on IMD's red alert today. Meanwhile, Palghar, Sindhudurg and Jalgaon are on orange alert.
As monsoon mayhem continues in the metropolis, six short circuits, 19 tree or branch falls, and two wall collapse incidents were reported on Sunday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
IMD forecasted, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places." Several airlines issued travel advisory for passengers while Western Railway provided a train status update.
18 Aug 2025, 01:40:54 PM IST
Mumbai rains LIVE: Akasa Air issues travel advisory, warns of traffic snarls around airport roads
Akasa Air issued a travel advisory and in a post on X stated, "#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts."
18 Aug 2025, 01:38:28 PM IST
Mumbai rains LIVE: Tulsi Lake overflowing
As per BMC's latest update, Tulsi Lake started overflowing on Sunday at 6:45 PM.
18 Aug 2025, 01:37:15 PM IST
Mumbai rains LIVE: BMC issues HIGH TIDE warning
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned against 3.08 meters high tide at 6:51 PM today.
18 Aug 2025, 01:35:38 PM IST
Mumbai rains LIVE: Local trains running late
Local trains are running late by 8 to 10 minutes, but no suspension of services was reported, officials informed PTI.
18 Aug 2025, 01:27:46 PM IST
Mumbai rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall disrupts flight operations, prompts flight diversion to Surat
"Nine flights conducted "go arounds" before finally landing, while one flight was diverted to Surat (in Gujarat) till 12 noon due to the heavy rains," Mumbai airport spokesperson informed PTI.
18 Aug 2025, 01:18:35 PM IST
Mumbai rains LIVE: Waterlogging at Hindmata area
Seven pumps at the Hindmata Pumping Station are draining out rainwater, BMC said.
18 Aug 2025, 01:15:52 PM IST
Mumbai rains LIVE: Schools and colleges closed amid IMD's red alert, ‘high tide’ warning
BMC in a post on X said, "In view of the continuous rainfall since morning & considering the safety of students, the Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Shri Bhushan Gagrani has declared a holiday today, Monday, 18th August 2025, for all schools & colleges scheduled to function in the second session, i.e. after 12 noon.
18 Aug 2025, 01:13:52 PM IST
Mumbai rains LIVE: RED alert tomorrow as well?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red Alert for Mumbai Metropolitan City for two days, August 18 and 19.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a warning amid IMD's red alert and said, “Citizens are hereby advised to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to strictly adhere to instructions issued by the authorities.”
18 Aug 2025, 01:07:43 PM IST
Mumbai rains LIVE: Chembur Fire Station records highest rainfall in 4 hours
Given below is the list of top 10 places in Mumbai with the highest rainfall recorded on August 18 in four-hour period between 8 AM and 12 PM.
1) Chembur Fire Station - 140.80 mm
2) Rainfall Pipeline Workshop, Dadar - 139.60 mm
3) B. Nadkarni Park Municipal School, Wadala - 133.20 mm
4) Worli Sea Face Municipal School, Worli - 133.20 mm
5) Savitribai Phule Municipal School, Worli Naka - 130.40 mm
6) Adarsh Nagar School, Worli - 128.80 mm
7) Frozberry Reservoir, F South Office - 118.80 mm
8) City Institute of Disaster Management, Parel - 116.80 mm
9) District Collector Colony Municipal School, Chembur - 116.80 mm