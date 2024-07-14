Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Palghar. RMC in its weather report stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely."
Meanwhile, red alert for heavy showers is in place for four districts of Maharashtra including Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. Besides this, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad and Pune.
On Saturday, heavy rains lashed the financial capital leading to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. The authorities had to shut Andheri Subway for some time amid waterlogging. Moreover, heavy rains left the vicinity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport inundated.
Mumbai rains LIVE: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a post on X stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs at a few places with possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places."
Mumbai rains LIVE: The The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a ‘high tide’ warning of 3.52 metre at 5:14 pm today.
Mumbai rains LIVE: The IMD issued an orange alert for July 15 in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Parbhani.
Most parts of Vidarbha region is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall amid orange alert for July 15.
Mumbai rains LIVE: According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are expected to settle around 28 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively on Sunday.
Mumbai rains LIVE: The IMD's forecast states, “Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain," amid 94 percent humidity.