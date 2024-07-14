Hello User
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Heavy showers disrupt traffic, rescheduled trains, high tide warning and more here

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: The Regional Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Palghar today. Stay tuned for latest news with LiveMint. 

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogged Ghodbander road in Thane after heavy rain on, Saturday, July 13.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Palghar. RMC in its weather report stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely."

Meanwhile, red alert for heavy showers is in place for four districts of Maharashtra including Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. Besides this, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad and Pune. 

On Saturday, heavy rains lashed the financial capital leading to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. The authorities had to shut Andheri Subway for some time amid waterlogging. Moreover, heavy rains left the vicinity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport inundated.

14 Jul 2024, 09:43 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE: ‘Heavy to very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs at….,’ says BMC

Mumbai rains LIVE: The  Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a post on X stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs at a few places with possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places."

14 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE: BMC warns against high tide

 

Mumbai rains LIVE: The The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a ‘high tide’ warning of 3.52 metre at 5:14 pm today.

14 Jul 2024, 09:23 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai on ‘yellow’ alert today

Mumbai rains LIVE: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Palghar. A red alert for heavy showers is in place for four districts of Maharashtra including Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. Moreover, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad and Pune.

14 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE: Rains tomorrow? Orange alert in THESE districts

Mumbai rains LIVE: The IMD issued an orange alert for July 15 in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Parbhani.

Most parts of Vidarbha region is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall amid orange alert for July 15.

14 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE: Check maximum and minimum temperatures here

Mumbai rains LIVE: According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are expected to settle around 28 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively on Sunday.

14 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE: “Generally cloudy sky with…,” says IMD

Mumbai rains LIVE: The IMD's forecast states, “Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain," amid 94 percent humidity.

