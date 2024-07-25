Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra today i.e. on 25th July. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued yellow alert for the financial capital today. In addition to this, an orange alert has been issued in Thane, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri today.
It added that, “The districts of Konkan are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. The districts of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Ghat region."
Moreover, RMC added that the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places. The districts of Vidarbha are likely to experience thundershowers, gusty winds and heavy rain at isolated places.
In an update shared by BMC, it said that Tansa Lake, one of the lake supplying water to the Mumbai, has started overflowing at around 4:16 PM today. Three gates of the Tansa Dam have been opened, releasing water at a rate of 3,315 cusecs. The full storage capacity of Tansa Lake is 14,508 crore liters.
Catch all LIVE Updates on Mumbai rains here
Mumbai rains LIVE: Heavy downpour at Western Express Highway | Watch
Maharashtra: Visuals from Western Express Highway shows heavy downpour at Vile Parle .
Mumbai rains LIVE: Konkan Railway terminates trains
Mumbai rains LIVE: Konkan Railway short terminated trains at Thane and Dadar station due to extension work of platform 10,11,12 and 13 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT).
Mumbai rains LIVE: Rubber boat rescues people after rainwater enters residential areas
Mumbai rains LIVE: Inflatable Rubber boats have been brought in by the Pune Fire Department to rescue people after residential areas were inundated following heavy showers.
Mumbai rains LIVE: Heavy downpours in Mumbai | Watch
Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai witnessed heavy showers today amid IMD's yellow alert.
Mumbai rains LIVE: Central Railway reschedules 'CSMT-MADGAON TEJAS EXPRESS'
Mumbai rains LIVE: Central Railway rescheduled “CSMT-MADGAON TEJAS EXPRESS" with Train Number 22119 following heavy showers. It was earlier scheduled to depart at 5:50 pm today but will now leave for its journey at 7:30 pm.
Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai Traffic Police shuts Andheri Subway amid waterlogging
Mumbai rains LIVE: Andheri Subway has been closed for vehicular movement amid waterlogging following heavy rainfall.
Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai on yellow alert today and tomorrow
Mumbai rains LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for heavy showers on Thursday, July 25, in Mumbai and Sindhudug districts of Maharashtra's Konkan region. Meanwhile, an orange alert is in place for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Satara, Ratnagiri and Pune.
Mumbai rains LIVE: Mula Mutha river flows above danger mark | Watch
Mumbai rains LIVE: Video footage of Bhide bridge in Pune shows Mula Mutha river flowing above the danger mark.
Mumbai rains LIVE: IMD predicts ‘heavy rainfall at isolated places’
Mumbai rains LIVE: The IMD's weather forecast for Mumbai today and July 26 states, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places."
Mumbai rains LIVE: Red alert in Maharashtra today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra today i.e. on 25th July.