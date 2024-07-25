LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Andheri Subway shut, trains delayed and cancelled amid waterlogging; IMD issues yellow alert

2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2024, 09:12 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued yellow alert for the financial capital today. In addition to this, an orange alert has been issued in Thane, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri today.