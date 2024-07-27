Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai City and its suburbs are expected to receive heavy rainfall today i.e. on July 27, an update from the Regional Meterological Centre said. A yellow alert has been issued over Mumbai, Thane today. The city has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the past few days with waterlogging in several areas of the city.
Speaking of other cities of the state, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara are all set to experience very heavy rains today as IMD has issued orange alert.
Earlier on Friday, Mumbai University has postponed all the exams in the Raigad and Ratnagiri districts due to heavy rain alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department on Friday. The postponement was announced by Mumbai University's Director of Examination and Evaluation Board, Pooja Roudale. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has levied a total fine of ₹50.53 lakh on contractors due to delays in road repairs and inadequate road maintenance during the monsoon season. Many major and minor roads throughout the city are filled with potholes, causing significant difficulties for motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders. This situation often results in traffic congestion.
Catch all LIVE Updates here on Mumbai rains
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a cumulative fine of ₹50.53 lakh on contractors for delaying road repairs and not maintaining roads properly this monsoon season. In a release, the civic body said that contractors have been asked to engage additional manpower to repair roads on a war footing if rain takes a break, and they have been asked to fill potholes within 24 hours of receiving complaints.
The weather department predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall in the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 27th July.
Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.
Moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely.
Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C.
