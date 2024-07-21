Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Subways, roads waterlogged as downpour continues for 4th day

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Livemint

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai received intermittent spells of rainfall, parts of the city were waterlogged but local trains operated normally. A high tide of 3.66 metres is expected at 11.18 pm. 

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rain pounded Mumbai on Sunday, which is experiencing monsoon showers. The continuous downpour led to significant waterlogging in multiple areas and disrupted public transport, paralyzing the city. With the rain persisting for the fourth straight day, the weather department issued warnings for Mumbai and its surrounding regions.

Catch all the LIVE updates on Mumbai rains here, 

21 Jul 2024, 02:00:46 PM IST

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Attention Mumbaikars! IndiGo warns fliers as heavy rainfall creates havoc in Mumbai

“Attention Mumbaikars! We're experiencing heavy rainfall & it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you're flying to/from #Mumbai, please monitor your flight status on official website and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging," IndiGo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

21 Jul 2024, 01:40:23 PM IST

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Visuals from submerged Mumbai | Watch 

Streets of Dadar East, Mumbai get inundated after heavy rains.

21 Jul 2024, 01:32:08 PM IST

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Police advises citizens to avoid move out

In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency: Mumbai Police

