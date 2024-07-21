Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rain pounded Mumbai on Sunday, which is experiencing monsoon showers. The continuous downpour led to significant waterlogging in multiple areas and disrupted public transport, paralyzing the city. With the rain persisting for the fourth straight day, the weather department issued warnings for Mumbai and its surrounding regions.
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Attention Mumbaikars! IndiGo warns fliers as heavy rainfall creates havoc in Mumbai
“Attention Mumbaikars! We're experiencing heavy rainfall & it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you're flying to/from #Mumbai, please monitor your flight status on official website and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging," IndiGo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Visuals from submerged Mumbai | Watch
Streets of Dadar East, Mumbai get inundated after heavy rains.
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Police advises citizens to avoid move out
In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency: Mumbai Police