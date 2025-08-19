Mumbai rains: Maharashtra CM says 'observe precautions', warns of heavy rainfall, high tide; check BMC's advisory

As Mumbai rains continue to wreak havoc for the fourth day in a row, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday issued a warning about the severe weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for several parts of the state, predicting extremely heavy rains on Tuesday, August 19.

Mumbai's Forbes Reservoir, F South Office, recorded 109 mm rainfall in just 4 hours between 4:00 AM and 8:00 AM on August 19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"In the last 2 days, Maharashtra has received widespread rainfall. Red Alert and Orange Alert have been issued for several districts. Even for the next three days, until 21st August, half of the districts in Maharashtra have either Red Alert or Orange Alert. We discussed the precautions that need to be taken due to this," ANI quoted Maharashtra CM as saying.

Several water reservoirs have started overflowing, including Modak Sagar Dam, Tansa Dam, Tulsi lake and Vihar lake. In the 24 hour period before 6:00 AM on August 19, Mumbai recorded 217 mm rain.

A total of 14 places in Mumbai were waterlogged following the recent rain, including Hindmata, Gandhi Market, King's Circle, Dadar Railway Station, Hindu Colony, Andheri Subway, Shivdi Railway Station and Na M Joshi Marg, among others.

Flight and train operations were disrupted and schools and colleges in Mumbai have been closed due to the heavy rain.

The state control room alerted district centres.

Maharashtra CM said, “There is going to be rainfall in Mumbai for the next 2-3 days. There is going to be a high tide as well. So, people should observe precautions.”