Mumbai rains: Maharashtra CM says 'observe precautions', warns of heavy rainfall, high tide; check BMC's advisory

As Mumbai rains continue to wreak havoc for the fourth day in a row, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday issued a warning about the severe weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for several parts of the state, predicting extremely heavy rains on Tuesday, August 19.

Mumbai's Forbes Reservoir, F South Office, recorded 109 mm rainfall in just 4 hours between 4:00 AM and 8:00 AM on August 19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"In the last 2 days, Maharashtra has received widespread rainfall. Red Alert and Orange Alert have been issued for several districts. Even for the next three days, until 21st August, half of the districts in Maharashtra have either Red Alert or Orange Alert. We discussed the precautions that need to be taken due to this," ANI quoted Maharashtra CM as saying.

Several water reservoirs have started overflowing, including Modak Sagar Dam, Tansa Dam, Tulsi lake and Vihar lake. In the 24 hour period before 6:00 AM on August 19, Mumbai recorded 217 mm rain.

A total of 14 places in Mumbai were waterlogged following the recent rain, including Hindmata, Gandhi Market, King's Circle, Dadar Railway Station, Hindu Colony, Andheri Subway, Shivdi Railway Station and Na M Joshi Marg, among others.

Flight and train operations were disrupted and schools and colleges in Mumbai have been closed due to the heavy rain.

The state control room alerted district centres.

Maharashtra CM said, “There is going to be rainfall in Mumbai for the next 2-3 days. There is going to be a high tide as well. So, people should observe precautions.”

"Our Control Room has sent an alert to the Centres in the districts. We are making every effort to provide relief wherever there is any damage. Efforts to further mitigate disasters that can occur in the days to come are being made," Fadnavis added.

To manage the flood situation in the state, Maharashtra government requested Karnataka to release water from the Almatti Dam. discharge or water.

Arrangements are being made to ensure proper discharge of water from neighbouring states, including Telangana, “to prevent a flood-like situation, especially in Konkan, which has received heavy rainfall...Farmers had cultivated crops on about 4 lakh hectares of land. They have suffered loss. It will be assessed and aid will be provided.”

The weather agency in its latest weather bulletin said that North Goa, South Goa, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Mumbai City, Suburban Mumbai, Palghar Sindhudurg and Thane districts are on flash flood risk till 5:30 PM today.

BMC issued advisory, urging residents to avoid stepping out unless necessary.

Directives have been to private offices/establishments to instruct their employees to work from home ahead of the expected high tide at 8:53 PM, measuring 3.14 metre.

Urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel, BMC said, “except for essential services, all government, semi-government offices, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation offices in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area have been declared closed today by the Municipal Corporation in its capacity as the District Disaster Management Authority.”