Mumbai rains make a comeback, IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 06:16 PM IST
IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert as rains lash Mumbai after a week-long lull
After week-long subdued rainfall activity, rains have again lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, resulting in water logging in several areas and slowing down the traffic. As the rains lash Mumbai after a week-long lull, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow" alert for the city. It has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
