After week-long subdued rainfall activity, rains have again lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, resulting in water logging in several areas and slowing down the traffic. As the rains lash Mumbai after a week-long lull, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow" alert for the city. It has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

After a nearly week-long hiatus, Mumbai experienced a resurgence of moderate to heavy rainfall in the morning. Officials reported that the city received more intense rainfall compared to its suburbs. The showers persisted throughout the day, according to officials.

Some parts of the city witnessed waterlogging, as a result of which the movement of vehicles on roads slowed down.

In the "district forecast and warnings" for the upcoming five days, the IMD revised its earlier 'green' alert to a more cautious 'yellow' alert for Mumbai.

Railway authorities claimed that suburban trains were running as per their normal schedule, but commuters complained that there was a delay of 10-15 minutes.

The Andheri subway, as usual, was closed for traffic around 8.45 am due to the waterlogging around it, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

“Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V road," Mumbai Traffic Police said on Twitter.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport, also known as BEST, said the transport body diverted its buses on around half a dozen routes due to a tree fall incident near Sadhana Vidyalaya at Sion.

According to the reports, the IMD has issued a green alert on Saturday and Sunday for Mumbai. Expect more rains after the weekend asthe weather department has issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, along with Palghar district.

Since last weekend, the intensity of rainfall had gone down in Mumbai. A mix of sunny and cloudy days was observed over the past few days in the city, which witnessed spells of light to heavy rainfall during this period.

(With agency inputs)