After week-long subdued rainfall activity, rains have again lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, resulting in water logging in several areas and slowing down the traffic. As the rains lash Mumbai after a week-long lull, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow" alert for the city. It has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

